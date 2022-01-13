Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site.

    Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site.

    NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jordi Badillo, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, directs a Connecticut resident at a COVID-19 test site in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 13th, 2022. National Guardsmen from across Connecticut have been assigned to various health centers, clinics and test sites in order to help distribute COVID-19 relief supplies and aid medical staff by handling administrative and logistical issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

