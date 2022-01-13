Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers assist New Haven COVID Test Site.

U.S. Army Spc. Jordi Badillo, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, directs a Connecticut resident at a COVID-19 test site in New Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 13th, 2022. National Guardsmen from across Connecticut have been assigned to various health centers, clinics and test sites in order to help distribute COVID-19 relief supplies and aid medical staff by handling administrative and logistical issues. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

