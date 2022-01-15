Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 4 of 6]

    Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, U.S. Southern Command Director of Space Forces, shares a few words during a ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. Since the start of its development in Dec. 20, 2019, selected members from other U.S. military branches made up the USSF's personnel, but these recruits are directly enlisting into the force through a national selection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    ceremony
    enlistment
    recruits
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force

