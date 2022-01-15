U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, U.S. Southern Command Director of Space Forces, shares a few words during a ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. Since the start of its development in Dec. 20, 2019, selected members from other U.S. military branches made up the USSF's personnel, but these recruits are directly enlisting into the force through a national selection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7016827 VIRIN: 220115-F-PV484-1102 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 479.76 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.