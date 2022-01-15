Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, U.S. Southern Command Director of Space Forces, shares a few words during a ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. Since the start of its development in Dec. 20, 2019, selected members from other U.S. military branches made up the USSF's personnel, but these recruits are directly enlisting into the force through a national selection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
