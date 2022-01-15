The U.S. Space Force flag waves at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. The USSF is the newest and smallest service, and they protect and defend the nation’s largest and most physically challenging operating domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:56 Photo ID: 7016824 VIRIN: 220115-F-PV484-1195 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.