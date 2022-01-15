The U.S. Space Force flag waves at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. The USSF is the newest and smallest service, and they protect and defend the nation’s largest and most physically challenging operating domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7016824
|VIRIN:
|220115-F-PV484-1195
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum
