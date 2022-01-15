U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, U.S. Southern Command Director of Space Forces, shares a few words during a ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. Recruiting Guardians and building a strong foundation within the force is critical in supporting the U.S. through its newest capabilities to protect the nation and its ally’s interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7016826
|VIRIN:
|220115-F-PV484-1110
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|897.42 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum
