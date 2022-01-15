Semper Supra – future Guardians making history at the Pima Air and Space Museum

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, U.S. Southern Command Director of Space Forces, shares a few words during a ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum at Tucson, Arizona, January 15, 2022. Recruiting Guardians and building a strong foundation within the force is critical in supporting the U.S. through its newest capabilities to protect the nation and its ally’s interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Date Taken: 01.15.2022
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
by SSgt Kristine Legate