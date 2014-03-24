Hose removal

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Xavier Grave, from South Jackson, Florida, takes down an air hose aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

Date Taken: 03.24.2014 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 Location: VA, US