Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractor welding [Image 2 of 6]

    Contractor welding

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Brandon Hoffman, from Berlin, Pennsylvania, welds a fitting to a pipe aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2014
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7016734
    VIRIN: 220119-N-OQ442-0001
    Resolution: 6428x4290
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractor welding [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire watch stands watch
    Contractor welding
    Hose removal
    Cleaning
    Hatch
    Hatch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT