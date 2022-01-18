Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire watch stands watch [Image 1 of 6]

    Fire watch stands watch

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Hunter McDaniel, right, from Lochbuie, Colorado, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Sean Murphy, center, from Oswego, Illinois, stand fire watch for Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Joel Easter, from Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire watch stands watch [Image 6 of 6], by SA Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

