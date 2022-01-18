Sgt. Chris Farrar lowers Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Critical Care Flight Paramedic, to a stranded hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Jan. 18. The Tennessee National Guard conducted the rescue mission after being notified of a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:12
|Photo ID:
|7016679
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-RL060-026
|Resolution:
|1182x664
|Size:
|138.62 KB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
