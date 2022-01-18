Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail [Image 3 of 3]

    Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Critical Care Flight Paramedic, is hoisted to a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after rescuing a stranded hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Jan. 18. The Tennessee National Guard conducted the rescue mission after being notified of a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)

