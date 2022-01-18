Sgt. Chris Farrar lowers Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Critical Care Flight Paramedic, to a stranded hiker on the Appalachian Trail, Jan. 18. The Tennessee National Guard conducted the rescue mission after being notified of a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:12 Photo ID: 7016678 VIRIN: 220118-A-RL060-966 Resolution: 1182x666 Size: 134.2 KB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.