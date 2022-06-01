Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-8C Fire Scout Flight Operations Underway [Image 4 of 7]

    MQ-8C Fire Scout Flight Operations Underway

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220106-N-HD110-1238
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 6, 2022) -- Lt. Cmdr. Joe Johnson assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, mans the flight deck control tower and observes an MQ-8C Fire Scout take off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 6, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:59
    Photo ID: 7016658
    VIRIN: 220106-N-HD110-1238
    Resolution: 6145x4179
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    flight operations
    HSC-22
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    MQ-8C Fire Scout

