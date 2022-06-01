220106-N-HD110-1105

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 6, 2022) -- Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Tyler Benkowitsch assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, observes Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Shana Martin prepare an MQ-8C Fire Scout for takeoff on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 6, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:59 Photo ID: 7016655 VIRIN: 220106-N-HD110-1105 Resolution: 6331x4226 Size: 1.98 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-8C Fire Scout Flight Operations Underway [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.