Col. Kelley Stevens, 552nd Maintenance Group commander briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, on maintenance operations and the health of the E-3 Sentry fleet during a 552nd Air Control Wing tour at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7016647
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-FE228-1002
|Resolution:
|5183x3456
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
