552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander

Col. Kelley Stevens, 552nd Maintenance Group commander briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, on maintenance operations and the health of the E-3 Sentry fleet during a 552nd Air Control Wing tour at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)

