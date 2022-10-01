Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 7 of 7]

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Col. Kelley Stevens, 552nd Maintenance Group commander briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, on maintenance operations and the health of the E-3 Sentry fleet during a 552nd Air Control Wing tour at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)

    ACC
    Tinker AFB
    552nd Air Control Wing
    15th Air Force

