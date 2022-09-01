Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 6 of 7]

    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander coins Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Baxton, noncommissioned officer in charge of training with the 752nd Operations Support Squadron during a tour of the 552nd Air Control Wing on Jan. 10, 2022 at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:02
    Photo ID: 7016646
    VIRIN: 220110-F-FE228-1001
    Resolution: 2506x1880
    Size: 861.26 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander
    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Tinker AFB
    552nd Air Control Wing
    15th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT