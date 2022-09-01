U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander coins Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Baxton, noncommissioned officer in charge of training with the 752nd Operations Support Squadron during a tour of the 552nd Air Control Wing on Jan. 10, 2022 at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:02 Photo ID: 7016646 VIRIN: 220110-F-FE228-1001 Resolution: 2506x1880 Size: 861.26 KB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.