U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander coins Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Baxton, noncommissioned officer in charge of training with the 752nd Operations Support Squadron during a tour of the 552nd Air Control Wing on Jan. 10, 2022 at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Meagan Hannon)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7016646
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-FE228-1001
|Resolution:
|2506x1880
|Size:
|861.26 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
