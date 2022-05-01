Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Cultural Exchange [Image 2 of 3]

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish Army 2nd Lt. Justyna Brzezińka, left, translates for U.S. Army Col. Dawn L. Orta, Chief of Clinical Operation for V Corps, as she speaks with soldiers at the Women’s Cultural Exchange in Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 09:26
    Photo ID: 7016482
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-MM593-1231
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Cultural Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Eliezer Meléndez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    5th Corps
    1st Inf. Div.
    Stronger Together
    Women's Cultural Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT