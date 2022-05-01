Polish Army 2nd Lt. Justyna Brzezińka, left, translates for U.S. Army Col. Dawn L. Orta, Chief of Clinical Operation for V Corps, as she speaks with soldiers at the Women’s Cultural Exchange in Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

