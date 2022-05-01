Photo By Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez | Women of the U.S. and Polish Armed Forces hold a Cultural exchange at Poznan, Poland,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez | Women of the U.S. and Polish Armed Forces hold a Cultural exchange at Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez) see less | View Image Page

Women's Cultural Exchange



POZNAN, Poland – Women of the U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces held a cultural exchange event at Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5.



The 1st Infantry Division was the original organizer of this women's assembly. However, they recently handed over the responsibility to the 5th Corps, who will continue to manage the program for the time being. That morning, the exchange opened with a general discussion regarding goal setting, planning, and time management. Approximately 30 women participated in it while taking notes and sharing their personal experiences. Soldiers from both sides bonded over their different interests and hobbies, all the while jokes slowly filled the room with smiles and laughter.



Compared to men, the number of women in the armed forces for both the U.S. and Polish services is small, said U.S. Army Col. Dawn L. Orta, Chief of Clinical Operation for 5th Corps. "It's helpful for them to get together, share experiences and thoughts, see other people that sound like them, look like them, and help integrate our militaries a little bit."



The U.N. has previously stated that if women in their respective communities are empowered, the community thrives, said Orta.



As the event continued, both sides agreed to have another gathering, such as an outdoor activity, like visiting the nearby town and trying the local cuisine. In past reunions, the women have performed the Polish physical-fitness test to share exercise recommendations and learn more about their counterparts.



According to 2nd Lt. Justyna Brzezińka, cultural liaison for the Polish Army Land Forces Training Center, who also served as a translator for the event, this women's assembly is an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences and talk about military and non-military development issues. "It gives us an opportunity to grow and become bigger and better," said Brzezińka.









