Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    Photo By Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez | Women of the U.S. and Polish Armed Forces hold a Cultural exchange at Poznan, Poland,...... read more read more

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.05.2022

    Story by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    POZNAN, Poland – Women of the U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces held a cultural exchange event at Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5.

    The 1st Infantry Division was the original organizer of this women's assembly. However, they recently handed over the responsibility to the 5th Corps, who will continue to manage the program for the time being. That morning, the exchange opened with a general discussion regarding goal setting, planning, and time management. Approximately 30 women participated in it while taking notes and sharing their personal experiences. Soldiers from both sides bonded over their different interests and hobbies, all the while jokes slowly filled the room with smiles and laughter.

    Compared to men, the number of women in the armed forces for both the U.S. and Polish services is small, said U.S. Army Col. Dawn L. Orta, Chief of Clinical Operation for 5th Corps. "It's helpful for them to get together, share experiences and thoughts, see other people that sound like them, look like them, and help integrate our militaries a little bit."

    The U.N. has previously stated that if women in their respective communities are empowered, the community thrives, said Orta.

    As the event continued, both sides agreed to have another gathering, such as an outdoor activity, like visiting the nearby town and trying the local cuisine. In past reunions, the women have performed the Polish physical-fitness test to share exercise recommendations and learn more about their counterparts.

    According to 2nd Lt. Justyna Brzezińka, cultural liaison for the Polish Army Land Forces Training Center, who also served as a translator for the event, this women's assembly is an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences and talk about military and non-military development issues. "It gives us an opportunity to grow and become bigger and better," said Brzezińka.




    SGT Eliezer Meléndez
    eliezer.melendez5.mil@army.mil
    787-678-8361

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 09:26
    Story ID: 413123
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Cultural Exchange, by SGT Eliezer Meléndez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    5th Corps
    1st Inf. Div.
    Stronger Together
    Women's Cultural Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT