Women's Cultural Exchange

Women of the U.S. and Polish Armed Forces hold a Cultural exchange at Poznan, Poland Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities in order to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and those of our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

