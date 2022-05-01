Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Cultural Exchange [Image 1 of 3]

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Women of the U.S. and Polish Armed Forces hold a Cultural exchange at Poznan, Poland Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities in order to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and those of our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 09:26
    Photo ID: 7016481
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-MM593-1259
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Cultural Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Eliezer Meléndez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange
    Women's Cultural Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's Cultural Exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Poland
    V Corps
    1st Inf. Div.
    Stronger Together
    Cultural Exchange Women

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT