Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster

Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Joshua Moore, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads cargo Jan. 12, 2022, on a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The HC-130 was carrying 20 Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Yakutat in response to a weather disaster. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Serjio Cerda)

