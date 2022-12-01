Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster [Image 1 of 4]

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster

    YAKUTAT, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive in the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat, Jan. 12, 2022, after the region received tremendous amounts of snow and rain over a seven-day period. Guard members serving on Joint Task Force-Yakutat will provide building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community following hazardous winter weather and heavy snowfall resulting in building damage and continued risk of unsafe conditions. Yakutat is in the Tongass National Forest, the largest National Forest in the U.S. and home to the largest population of bald eagles in the world. The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and ready to provide disaster response support for the State of Alaska when requested by civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 16:38
    Photo ID: 7015947
    VIRIN: 220112-Z-PB632-0011
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: YAKUTAT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster [Image 4 of 4], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster
    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster
    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster
    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military
    Alaska National Guard
    emergency assistance
    AKNG
    Yakutat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT