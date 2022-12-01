Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster [Image 3 of 4]

    Arctic Guardians support response to Yakutat local disaster

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Brock Shope, 176th Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal Function, helps to load cargo Jan. 12, 2022, on a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The HC-130 was carrying 20 Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Yakutat in response to a weather disaster. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Serjio Cerda)

