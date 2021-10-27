Civilians and Coast Guardsmen from the Fifth District observe the mast of the Portsmouth Light Ship Museum, October 27, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. The group toured the historic landmark together as part of the D5 Heritage Program, designed to reconnect current members with the history, culture, and traditions of the service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:56 Photo ID: 7015799 VIRIN: 211027-G-HH025-1004 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guardsmen from the Fifth District Tour Light Ship Museum in Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.