Seaman Joseph Saulino leans in to read the description printed next to an artifact at the Portsmouth Light Ship Museum, October 27, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Coast Guardsmen and civilians of the Fifth District toured the historic landmark together as part of the D5 Heritage Program, designed to reconnect current members with the history, culture, and traditions of the service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:56 Photo ID: 7015771 VIRIN: 211027-G-HH025-1001 Resolution: 3024x2012 Size: 4.42 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guardsmen from the Fifth District Tour Light Ship Museum in Portsmouth [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.