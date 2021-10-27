Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsmen from the Fifth District Tour Light Ship Museum in Portsmouth [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guardsmen from the Fifth District Tour Light Ship Museum in Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Chief Boatswain's Mate Justin Henry observes a ladder well of the Portsmouth Light Ship, October 27, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Coast Guardsmen and civilians of the Fifth District toured the historic landmark together as part of the D5 Heritage Program, designed to reconnect current members with the history, culture, and traditions of the service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:56
    Photo ID: 7015797
    VIRIN: 211027-G-HH025-1003
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    heritage
    tour
    museum
    ATON
    history

