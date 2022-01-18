Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., left, poses with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Brown and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 09:53 Photo ID: 7015540 VIRIN: 220118-F-LE393-0075 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.64 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.