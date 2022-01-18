Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., right, speaks with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Brown and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7015539
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-LE393-0063
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT