Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 1 of 2]

    CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., right, speaks with Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen, commander of the Finnish Air Force, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2022. Brown and Jokinen discussed partnership between their services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 09:53
    Photo ID: 7015539
    VIRIN: 220118-F-LE393-0063
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen
    CSAF Brown meets Finnish Maj. Gen. Jokinen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Finland
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT