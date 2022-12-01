Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Roping [Image 11 of 11]

    Fast Roping

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220112-N-GK686-1613 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 12, 2022) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Krumwiede, attached to 58th Rescue Squadron, begins rappelling from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, during a fast rope training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28) Detachment 1 on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 12, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

