Fast Roping

220112-N-GK686-1416 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 12, 2022) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mason Strausbaugh, attached to 58th Rescue Squadron, rappels from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk during a fast rope training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28) Detachment 1 on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 12, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Triniti Lersch)

