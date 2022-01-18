Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 150 Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    CTF 150 Conducts Change of Command

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    220118-N-KZ419-1087 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 18, 2022) Pakistan Navy Commodore Muhammad Vaqar, incoming Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 commander, speaks during the CTF 150 change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 18. CTF 150 is one of three task forces under CMF and conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Navy
    CMF
    CTF 150

