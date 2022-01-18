220118-N-KZ419-1048 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 18, 2022) Royal New Zealand Navy Capt. Brendon Clark outgoing Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 commander, speaks during the CTF 150 change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 18. CTF 150 is one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces and conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 03:27 Photo ID: 7015117 VIRIN: 220118-N-KZ419-1048 Resolution: 5365x3577 Size: 1.82 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 150 Conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.