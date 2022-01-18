220118-N-KZ419-1056 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 18, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), center, presides over the change of command between Royal New Zealand Navy Capt. Brendon Clark outgoing Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 commander, left, and Pakistan Navy Commodore Muhammad Vaqar, incoming CTF 150 commander during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 18. CTF 150 is one of three task forces under CMF and conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 03:27 Photo ID: 7015118 VIRIN: 220118-N-KZ419-1056 Resolution: 4894x3263 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 150 Conducts Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.