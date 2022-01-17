USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Seaman Antwon Keyes, left, from Chicago, and Seaman Colin Babin, from New Orleans, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), man a tending line during small boat operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

