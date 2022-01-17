EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Raymond Blandino, from, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), makes up a line to a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7015017
|VIRIN:
|220117-N-FI026-1204
|Resolution:
|2399x1600
|Size:
|971.92 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
