    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Seaman Antwon Keyes, left, from Chicago, and Seaman Javier Mitzi, from San Bernardo, Texas, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), secure a tending line during small boat operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 01:38
    Photo ID: 7015018
    VIRIN: 220117-N-FI026-1088
    Resolution: 2318x1546
    Size: 720.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHIB
    Line Handling
    Boatswain's Mate
    Small Boat Ops
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

