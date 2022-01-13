Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jackson exercises with KDB Daruttaqwa [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Jackson exercises with KDB Daruttaqwa

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220113-O-NR876-268
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) exercises with the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Daruttaqwa (DTQ 09) in the South China Sea. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Alexandro Wiggins) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 22:37
    Photo ID: 7014961
    VIRIN: 220113-O-NR876-268
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Jackson exercises with KDB Daruttaqwa [Image 5 of 5], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LCS visits Brunei, conducts bilateral exercise

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    PASSEX
    Bilateral exercise
    CTF 76
    Brunei
    USS Jackson (LCS 6)

