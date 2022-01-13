USS Jackson exercises with KDB Daruttaqwa

220113-O-NR876-992

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) exercises with the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Daruttaqwa (DTQ 09) in the South China Sea. Jackson, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Alexandro Wiggins)

