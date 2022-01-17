Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ID, I Corps, and NTC Commanders Survey the Battle During Rotation 22-03 [Image 6 of 6]

    7ID, I Corps, and NTC Commanders Survey the Battle During Rotation 22-03

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer 

    7th Infantry Division

    The commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 7th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, observes training from an elevated location alongside Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of JBLM-based I Corps and Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin Jan. 17, 2022. 7ID Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, as well as other enabling units began NTC Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 earlier this month. Decisive Action Rotations ensure U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    NTC
    7ID
    Ghost Brigade
    Raptor Brigade

