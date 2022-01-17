7ID and NTC Commanders Survey the Battle During Rotation 22-03

The commander of 7th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, observes training from an elevated location alongside Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, commander of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Jan. 17, 2022. 7ID Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, as well as other enabling units began NTC Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 earlier this month. Decisive Action Rotations ensure U.S. Army Units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

