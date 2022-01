7ID and I Corps Commanders Survey the Battle During Rotation 22-03

The commander of 7th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith and Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of I Corps, observe their own Joint Base Lewis-McChord based units train at Fort Irwin, California's National Training Center Jan. 17, 2022. 7ID Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, as well as other enabling units began NTC Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 earlier this month. Decisive Action Rotations ensure U.S. Army units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.

