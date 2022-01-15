Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 17 of 17]

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Capt. Travis Kirchner, a Public Affairs Officer with the 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard, holds up his medal while catching his breath after completing the Spartan DEKA FIT, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:41
    Photo ID: 7014865
    VIRIN: 220115-Z-HY046-058
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard
    All Guard Team
    Army fitness
    National Guard Endurance Team
    DEKA FIT

