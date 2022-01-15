U.S. Army Capt. Travis Kirchner, a Public Affairs Officer with the 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska National Guard, holds up his medal while catching his breath after completing the Spartan DEKA FIT, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:41 Photo ID: 7014865 VIRIN: 220115-Z-HY046-058 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.06 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.