U.S. Army Maj. Angela Delwiche, a training site coordinator with Joint Forces Headquarters, California National Guard, rows 500 meters during the Spartan DEKA FIT, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7014838
|VIRIN:
|220115-Z-HY046-662
|Resolution:
|6720x3650
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
