    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

    Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Maj. Angela Delwiche, a training site coordinator with Joint Forces Headquarters, California National Guard, rows 500 meters during the Spartan DEKA FIT, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the country competed in the event to win a place on the All Guard team that will compete in races and physical fitness challenges throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:41
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Nebraska National Guard
    California National Guard
    All Guard Team
    National Guard Endurance Team
    DEKA FIT

