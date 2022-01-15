Over 120 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen compete in Spartan DEKA FIT for a chance to earn a spot on All Guard team

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Monk, a paralegal specialist with the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, rows 500 meters during the Spartan DEKA FIT, a fitness competition that consists of 10 events, each preceded by a 500-meter run, in Austin, Texas, Jan. 15, 2022. The California National Guard team placed first for overall best team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill)

