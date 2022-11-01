220111-A-MW145-0002

Tulsa District Forester, Reilly Cloud uses an increment bore to sample an oak tree. This sample enables Cloud to gage the age of the tree by counting its rings. Using this information as well as tree height and diameter gives an idea of how well suited the tree species is for its environment. Species that do well are left standing, while those not well suited for the area are thinned to maintain the best habitat for wildlife and foliage. After Cloud gets the needed information from the same, it goes back into the tree and the tree remains healthy.

