Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220111-A-MW145-0002 [Image 2 of 2]

    220111-A-MW145-0002

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District Forester, Reilly Cloud uses an increment bore to sample an oak tree. This sample enables Cloud to gage the age of the tree by counting its rings. Using this information as well as tree height and diameter gives an idea of how well suited the tree species is for its environment. Species that do well are left standing, while those not well suited for the area are thinned to maintain the best habitat for wildlife and foliage. After Cloud gets the needed information from the same, it goes back into the tree and the tree remains healthy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7014258
    VIRIN: 220111-A-MW145-0002
    Resolution: 828x1104
    Size: 368.81 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220111-A-MW145-0002 [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220111--MW145-0001
    220111-A-MW145-0002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District programs work together for the good of the environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    USACE
    forestry
    Tulsa District
    forester
    environmental mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT