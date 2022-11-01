Natural Resource Specialist, Adam Miller sets fire to vegetation along the dam at Broken Bow Lake in Southeastern Oklahoma during a prescribed burn. Prescribed burns use a method of planned fires to maintain and increase habitat diversity and decrease dangerous fuel loads reducing wildfire potential.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 12:36
|Photo ID:
|7014256
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-MW145-0001
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220111--MW145-0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
