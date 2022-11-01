220111--MW145-0001

Natural Resource Specialist, Adam Miller sets fire to vegetation along the dam at Broken Bow Lake in Southeastern Oklahoma during a prescribed burn. Prescribed burns use a method of planned fires to maintain and increase habitat diversity and decrease dangerous fuel loads reducing wildfire potential.

