Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220111--MW145-0001 [Image 1 of 2]

    220111--MW145-0001

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Natural Resource Specialist, Adam Miller sets fire to vegetation along the dam at Broken Bow Lake in Southeastern Oklahoma during a prescribed burn. Prescribed burns use a method of planned fires to maintain and increase habitat diversity and decrease dangerous fuel loads reducing wildfire potential.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:36
    Photo ID: 7014256
    VIRIN: 220111-A-MW145-0001
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220111--MW145-0001 [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220111--MW145-0001
    220111-A-MW145-0002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District programs work together for the good of the environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tulsa District
    prescribed burn
    environmental mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT