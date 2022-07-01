U.S. Air Force Col. Russell P. Cook, 23rd Wing commander, shares insight about his time as a young lieutenant and captain during the Emerge Moody icebreaker event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. Cook stressed the importance of this program during his speech. Emerge and Leadership Moody courses are designed to cultivate better leadership skills by exploring the different missions from across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7014249
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-GO302-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emerge, Leadership Moody 2022 underway [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
