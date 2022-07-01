U.S. Air Force Col. Russell P. Cook, 23rd Wing commander, shares insight about his time as a young lieutenant and captain during the Emerge Moody icebreaker event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. Cook stressed the importance of this program during his speech. Emerge and Leadership Moody courses are designed to cultivate better leadership skills by exploring the different missions from across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7014249 VIRIN: 220107-F-GO302-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.1 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerge, Leadership Moody 2022 underway [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.