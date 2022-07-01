Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership Moody cadre Jeffery Ley, spoke with other cadre and Emerge Moody participants during their first event in the 2022 class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. This year’s pragmas consist of 50 flying tigers that were nominated from a variety of career fields. Emerge and Leadership Moody courses are designed to cultivate better leadership skills by exploring the different missions from across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    This work, Emerge, Leadership Moody 2022 underway [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

