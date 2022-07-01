Leadership Moody cadre Jeffery Ley, spoke with other cadre and Emerge Moody participants during their first event in the 2022 class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. This year’s pragmas consist of 50 flying tigers that were nominated from a variety of career fields. Emerge and Leadership Moody courses are designed to cultivate better leadership skills by exploring the different missions from across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7014247 VIRIN: 220107-F-GO302-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerge, Leadership Moody 2022 underway [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.