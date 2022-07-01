Emerge, Leadership Moody 2022 underway

Senior non-commissioned officers from the Leadership Moody class of 2022 network with each other and Emerge Moody participants at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The Emerge Moody course is designed for junior leaders, while the Leadership Moody course is designed for senior leaders. Emerge and Leadership Moody courses are designed to cultivate better leadership skills by exploring the different missions from across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

