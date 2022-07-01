Guardsmen assist at New Hampshire state prison

From left, Spc. Jeremy Wilkens practices baton tactics on a strike shield held by Spc. Greg Marquis, both from the 237th Military Police Company, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Edward Cross Training Center, Pembroke, New Hampshire. A total of 24 New Hampshire National Guardsmen from three different units will help secure the states’ prisons as part of Operation Winter Surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

Date Taken: 01.07.2022