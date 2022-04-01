Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen assist at New Hampshire state prison [Image 1 of 3]

    Guardsmen assist at New Hampshire state prison

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Scott Towers, commandant of the New Hampshire Department of Corrections academy, instructs 25 NH National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on NHDOC policies Jan. 4, 2022 at the Edward Cross Training Center, Pembroke, New Hampshire. The guardsmen consist of military police from the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, and the 157th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

