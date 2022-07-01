At right, Capt. Scott Towers, commandant of the NH Department of Corrections academy, instructs proper form as Airman 1st Class Joshua Pincince of the 157th Security Forces Squadron is placed in a restrained position by Pvt. Andrew Lane of the 237th Military Police Company Jan. 7, 2022 at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, New Hampshire. A total of 24 New Hampshire National Guardsmen from three different units will help secure the states’ prisons as part of Operation Winter Surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 11:14 Photo ID: 7014188 VIRIN: 220107-Z-SP601-0060 Resolution: 6292x4196 Size: 1.3 MB Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen assist at New Hampshire state prison [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.