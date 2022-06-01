Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pose Method of Running [Image 4 of 4]

    Pose Method of Running

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Dog Face Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division conduct running drills during Pose Method of Running class on January 7, 2022, at Ft. Stewart, GA. Pose Method of Running is was published in US Army Holistic Health and Fitness Field Manual FM 7-22 on October 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 16:07
    Photo ID: 7013592
    VIRIN: 220106-A-DI239-153
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pose Method of Running [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pose Method of Running
    Pose Method of Running
    Pose Method of Running
    Pose Method of Running

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pose Method of Running

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ft. Stewart

    Run

    Pose Method of Running

    FM 7-22

    TAGS

    Ft. Stewart
    Run
    Pose Method of Running
    FM 7-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT